Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament votes out economy minister

By Reuters
 1 day ago

KINSHASA, March 30 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament on Wednesday voted to remove Economy Minister Jean-Marie Kalumba from his post, blaming him for the soaring price of basic goods and mismanagement of the fishing industry, among other issues.

The minister has 48 hours to present his resignation following the vote of no confidence. He was nominated to the post last year by President Felix Tshisekedi.

The motion signed by lawmakers laid out a raft of complaints including lack of a policy to support local fishermen and frequent gas shortages driving up transport prices.

Kalumba could not immediately be reached for comment.

Congo's former prime minister, Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, was also pushed out by a motion of no confidence in parliament last year, and took his government with him.

Congo is Africa's top producer of copper and the world's leading miner of the battery metal cobalt, but remains one of the world's poorest and least developed countries.

The government is expected to announce new measures this week to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the economy.

Congo's central bank said in January inflation was estimated at 5.1% in 2021 and was projected to remain at around 5% in 2022. read more

Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

