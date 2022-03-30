ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco-area news briefs: Interest meeting for Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association

The city of Waco’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., to gauge interest in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood Association. To find out if your address is in the Parkdale Viking Hills Neighborhood, go...

WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Master Gardeners kick off 2022 programs Wednesday

Homespun Quilters’ Guild meets Monday at 6:30 pm, at New Road Church of Christ, 3100 South New Road. The speaker is Margaret Willingham, teaching about reverse applique. Central Texas Archeological Society meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Dr. Lindsey Yann, a paleontologist...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Women of Color in Business seminar available Tuesday

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd. Reservations may be made at missionwaco.brushfire.com/events/526815. For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org. Women of Color in Business. The Community...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Jigsaw puzzle exchange planned for March 26

Kiwanis Club of West will have a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road, on a Carter BloodCare bus. To schedule an appointment, call Sarah Gardner at 254-722-8090. Waco PD blood drive. Waco Police Department will have a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Medicare education class set for Thursday

Stacy Bruce, president of Variety of Texas, will speak about the nonprofit’s Peaceable Kingdom campground to the Waco Rotary Club at the Baylor Club at noon Tuesday. Peaceable Kingdom is the new home for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program, a youth development camp sponsored by Rotary. Call 254-776-2115...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Hazardous waste disposal event set for next weekend

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting the Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine...
WACO, TX
Gazette

Tri-Lakes area news in brief

The following area residents were named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the fall 2021 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas: Makayla Boekes, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Torrie Brodish, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Emma Franzen, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the Hankamer School of Business; Aubrey Huffman, of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madeleine Huffman of Monument (80132), a student in the School of Education, Fall Dean’s List; Madilyn Martinez, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sarah Miller, of Monument (80132), a student in theRobbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Isabella Prosceno, of Larkspur (80118), a student in the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Lindsey Purdham, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the College of Arts & Sciences; Sam Watson, of Colorado Springs (80921), a student in the College of Arts & Science; and Braden West, of Colorado Springs (80908), a student in the Hankamer School of Business.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Attic Treasures fundraiser accepting donations

“Together by the Brazos,” a dinner supporting Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St. The event will feature signature cocktails, charcuterie, a cash bar, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction, and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee. Tickets cost $100 per person.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Grocery giveaway set for Friday at Greater Zion

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry will have a grocery giveaway from 10-11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St. The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks. For more info, call 254-722-7429. Baylor basketball banquet. Baylor Women’s Basketball...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Pignetti's permit; New Waco High; Waco Surf Mother's Day; Site Selection award

Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant, a Temple fine dining institution, has agreed to make a delivery to Waco, and it is bringing the entire menu. Owner Clinton Harwell said in September he would place a second Pignetti’s in the former Phoenix Ballroom building on South Third Street in Waco’s downtown. Now Harwell has a building permit backing his play, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Junior League hosts pre-K Awareness Day Saturday

The McLennan County Farm Bureau is coordinating relief efforts for farmers and ranchers who sustained damage in the Eastland fires last week. The Texas Farm Bureau West Texas Wildfire Relief Fund will collect and distribute monetary contributions as well. Anyone interested in donating should call Ronnie Dowdle, president of the...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco area home appraisals poised to go through the roof

McLennan County residents may need to take a deep breath and count to 10 when they receive their property appraisal notices in a few weeks. Residential property values increased 30% countywide, according to preliminary figures from the McLennan County Appraisal District. That compares with a 25% increase statewide, and even larger jumps among several school districts in McLennan County. Crawford ISD is poised to see a 47% jump, while China Spring ISD and La Vega ISD will see 37% and 41% jumps, respectively, based on preliminary data.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area organizations see shift from pandemic to prices driving food insecurity

The folding curbside sign outside Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Friday morning said “Free Food” with an arrow pointing to a drive-thru distribution point where some two dozen volunteers from the church and Shepherd’s Heart Christian food pantry shuttled boxes of food to a small but steady stream of cars and trucks.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Waco Coin Club's spring show set for April 15-16

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, Waco Family Medicine, McLennan County Better Living for Texans and Grassroots Community Development are sponsoring Family Kite Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive. The public is invited to take part in an afternoon of kite flying,...
WACO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

LC Board to discuss athletics, hold public forums for president finalists

The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss the approval for the reimplementation of athletics. However, there is a possibility of disbanding one or more programs. The Board will also discuss the possible non-renewal of employment contracts in athletics. In December, it voted to bring back athletics with a 5-2 decision, but specific details had not been finalized. Several members of the LC community passionately shared their opinions that day in favor of or against the reinstatement. LC Chair of Social & Behavioral Sciences Dr. Hillary Gleason said her department doesn't have...
LAREDO, TX

