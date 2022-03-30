ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trevor Reed, imprisoned former Marine, resumes hunger strike

By O. Gloria Okorie
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeLAp_0eue8A3m00

Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine from Fort Worth, resumed his hunger strike due to inadequate care for his health since arriving in a prison hospital in Mordovia, Russia, according to his parents.

Reed has been imprisoned in Russia since August 15, 2019.

According to a statement released by his parents Joey and Paula Reed, Trevor Reed first arrived at the prison hospital after being exposed to Tuberculosis (TB) from a fellow inmate.

Despite being exposed, Reed did not receive a TB test and was sent back to his gulag.

Reed soon asked authorities at his gulag to return to the hospital due to the improper care he received, including an incorrectly done x-ray.

Instead of returning to the hospital, he was sent to solitary confinement, according to his parents.

Reed’s lawyer based in Mordovia confirmed his strike began on Monday out of protest of his lackluster medical treatment from his injuries and TB.

His parents remain concerned about his deteriorating health. Both Paula and Joey Reed last heard from President Biden on March 8, 2022 regarding the safeguarding and well-being of their son.

“We have traveled to Washington, D.C., and beginning tomorrow morning (Wednesday), we will hold a demonstration to raise awareness about Trevor’s case outside the White House,” says the Reed Family. “Each day, we worry that our son will become the next Otto Warmbier. We believe the President (whom we voted for) is the only person who can save our son’s life. The time is now to bring home Trevor, Paul Whelan, and Brittney Griner.”

In addition to being a Marine, Reed was a presidential guard; a unit that guards the president and vice president at the White House and Camp David, during the Obama/Biden Administration.

Reed had traveled to Russia for the summer to visit his long-time girlfriend and to study the language to fulfill the foreign language requirement of his degree program at the University of North Texas.

Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has called Reed’s conviction ridiculous and said his trial is a theater of the absurd.

In December when Reed was first exposed to the TB-afflicted prisoner, prison officials began prophylaxis for other prisoners except for Reed, despite being in a long and close-contact exposure.

The Reed family states the Russian Government has not provided him any meaningful treatment and has also provided little assistance with the U.S. Embassy working to secure their son’s safety and health.

On Monday, March 7, the Reed family was denied a request to meet with President Biden when he visited Fort Worth. The following day the family held a demonstration to raise awareness of their son’s conditions outside of the presidential event.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the White House was planning a meeting with the family and told them it would be scheduled soon. That same day the Reeds received a call from President Biden apologizing for not stopping to talk with them despite passing their demonstration earlier.

The Reeds were told they would hear from staffers soon to schedule a meeting with President Biden. They have not heard back since.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
The Ann Arbor News

Pension of imprisoned former Michigan prosecutor frozen by judge

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI -- A judge has frozen the pension of former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith who is currently serving a 21-month prison sentence while another case is ongoing. According to the Associated Press, Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant issued the ruling after a request was made by Michigan Attorney General’s Office that pensions for Smith and his former chief of operations, Derek Miller be frozen.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Prison Camp#Hunger Strike#Russia#Marine#Tuberculosis#Tb#Mordovia#The Reed Family
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

Talks to resume as Russian strikes widen in western Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border. Ukraine's leader warned that the attacks could expand to neighboring countries.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy