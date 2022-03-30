ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan in the Top 10 States for UFO and Ghosts Sightings

By Lacy James
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan residents come in 9th in the nation for chances of spotting some sort of paranormal activity. How many times have you spotted something from the corner of your eye and thought, was that a ghost? How many times have you looked up at the night sky and saw something you...

1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge

2K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

343K+

Views

Follow 1049 The Edge and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan AG Dana Nessel Not Apologizing for Whiskey Tweet

A weekend tweet made by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is raising some eyebrows but Michigan's top lawyer isn't about to apologize. Let's call this one "Whiskey-Gate" Nessel made the since-deleted tweet posting a picture of herself enjoying a shot at the St. Patrick's Day parade, saying, "I don't know these people. But when you get offered a shot of whisky during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Detroit, you take it! Happy St. Patty's Day to all!"
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Florida State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Washington State
City
Muskegon, MI
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Sighting#Greatlakesstakes Com
Oxygen

‘Rising Fawn Jane Doe’ Found In Georgia 33 Years Ago ID’d As Missing Michigan Woman

The remains of a Michigan mother who vanished more than three decades ago were found in Georgia at the time and finally identified using DNA technology this month. Stacey Lyn Chahorski, who disappeared from Michigan 33 years ago, has been determined to be the person found dead in Dade County, Georgia on Dec. 16, 1988. Her body was found approximately five miles from the Alabama state line on a northbound lane on the I-59. For decades following the gruesome discovery, was known only as “Rising Fawn Jane Doe.”
DADE COUNTY, GA
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 131-Year-Old Shipwreck Found in Lake Superior

On the windy morning of May 4, 1891, a northwest gale on Lake Superior snapped the towline connecting the Atlanta schooner barge to its companion steamer, Wilhelm. With broken masts and a heavy load of coal on board, the 172-foot Atlanta quickly began to take on water. Its seven crew members clambered into a lifeboat and tried to reach the shore, but only two survived.
SCIENCE
1049 The Edge

Indiana Man Accepts Plea Deal in 1987 Michigan Cold Case Murder

A suspect who was arrested in February for the cold case murder of a Niles, Michigan woman has accepted a plea deal in the case. In February, Michigan State Police announced the arrest of an Indiana man believed to have murdered 30-year-old Roxanne Wood in 1987. According to a release from Michigan State Police (MSP), Patrick Wayne Gilham pleaded no contest to Second Degree Murder for the 1987 murder of Roxanne Wood. Gilham's plea deal will guarantee he serves a minimum sentence of 23 years in prison.
NILES, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer submits signatures for reelection

Believe it or not, midterm elections are right around the corner, and Michigan voters are getting ready to choose their governor. Current Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that she and her Lieutenant Governor, Garlin Gilchrist submitted their signatures needed to appear on the ballot for reelection in the 2022 gubernatorial election. The gov. reportedly collected double the require signatures from all counties in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
1049 The Edge

8 Reasons to Hate Springtime in West Michigan

Now that we've reached both the official start of spring (March 20) and the unofficial start of spring (Bell's Oberon Day) West Michigan is hyped for warmer weather and all that it brings with it. Unfortunately, just because it's spring in West Michigan that doesn't mean it's all sunshine and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Does Michigan Have Different Spring Seasons For Each Peninsula?

Michigan is mostly known for being the Great Lake State, giving residents the ability to use their hand as a map, and for having all four seasons (sometimes in a single week's time). Though, what most people probably don’t realize, some Michiganders included, are the differences the changing Spring season has on different geographic areas of the overall state. Many people joke that the Upper Peninsula is Canadian or Wisconsin land, but no, it is a beautiful addition to the state of Michigan. Despite the claim from locals on this matter, perhaps the only thing to justify this argument is when you see how different the changing of the seasons can be for the different peninsulas.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Statewide Tornado Drill Takes Place Wednesday Afternoon Across Michigan

Severe weather season in Michigan is just around the corner, and ahead of that, a coordinated effort to help prepare residents is being held. A voluntary statewide tornado drill will take place in many communities across Michigan on Wednesday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m.. It comes during the middle of Severe Weather Awareness week which this year is taking place between March 20 and March 26.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

4 Insane Kid-Friendly Southwest Michigan Campgrounds

Camping is one of the pinnacle activities that means summer has arrived. While I know of many campsites in the U.P. that are free, or close to it, I decided to look ahead of the season to try and find downstate Michigan campgrounds for the same cheap price. However, what I didn’t know for Southwest Michigan camping is that the word ‘free’ here means a concrete parking lot of your nearest superstore. So, while I am still very much on the hunt for the cheapest campgrounds around Southwest Michigan, here are some of the best camps I was able to find that have something for the kids, adults, and maybe even those fur babies.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

When is the Latest Snowfall in Kalamazoo History?

We may not be out of the woods yet as far as snow is concerned. You won't believe how late it has snowed in the Kalamazoo area. After experiencing sunshine and 72 degrees in Kalamazoo on the first full day of Spring, it's hard to imagine that we still have freezing temps in the future. But...we do. In fact, we could see snow with a low of 20 on Saturday, March 25th, and drop down to a low of 18 on Sunday, March 26th according to WWMT's 7-day forecast. Not to mention, my iPhone weather app indicates 6 days in a row of below freezing temps for over lows in its 10-day forecast. So, when can we pack our winter clothing away? Good question. Let's take a look at the history of the latest snowfall in Kalamazoo and surrounding areas using data from Climate.gov.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan weed sales top $1 billion in 2021

Michigan sales of recreational marijuana hit the $1 billion mark during fiscal year 2021 and will result in $42.2 million being distributed to counties and communities across Michigan. Under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, which was approved by voters in November 2018 to legalize recreational marijuana, tax...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy