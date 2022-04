(Re Friday, March 25’s front-page story, “Homosassa man arrested for dumping 780 pounds of litter in state forest”): I’d like to highly commend the FWC Division of Law Enforcement for doing their investigation in finding the individual that dumped their trash in the state park. Let this be a lesson to the scumbag litterbugs that throw their trash along the roads, that our law enforcement community will do the investigation and find out who the perpetrators are that continue to make our beautiful county look like a dump. Thank you once again to the law enforcement community for doing the investigation and finding out who the real scumbags are and making them pay for the lousy crimes that they commit when throwing trash along our beautiful community.

HOMOSASSA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO