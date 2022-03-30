ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson no more: Singer officially changes name to Kelly Brianne

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
LOS ANGELES — Introducing…Kelly Brianne!

The 39-year-old singer formerly known as Kelly Clarkson officially changed her name, according to court documents obtained by Today and People.

Clarkson, who rose to fame after becoming the first winner of “American Idol” in 2002, filed documents requesting her name be changed on Feb. 14. Brianne was the singer’s middle name, and in the filing she said the change “more fully reflects who I am.”

Last week, Clarkson explained her decision to People, saying she got divorced and so wanted to drop her married last name. The singer said, “I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I’m still Kelly Clarkson,” People reported. The singer acknowledged it would be difficult to be recognized by any other name, saying “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Kelly Brianne finalized her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month after they first separated in 2020, Today reported. The pair share two children, ages 7 and 5.

According to court documents, Kelly Brianne agreed to play Blackstock $115,000 a month in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and will also pay $45,601 a month in child support, Fox News reported.

