ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

SBDC Iowa announces winners of 2022 Special Entrepreneurial Awards

By Jake Slobe
clayandmilk.com
 2 days ago

America’s SBDC Iowa has announced the winners of its 2022 special entrepreneur awards. “We are honored to have clients who have worked diligently to move their businesses forward while showing a strong commitment to their communities and customers,” said Lisa Shimkat, State Director of America’s SBDC Iowa in a release. “We...

clayandmilk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
Fortune

Business school graduates could be bad news for American employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Workers lose out on pay if their company’s CEO is replaced by a manager with business-specific education, according to a new report published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
EDUCATION
Bay News 9

Program offers job opportunities to those with disabilities

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
MyTexasDaily

5 female entrepreneurs share their tips for small business success

(BPT) - Sponsored by Office Depot. According to a report commissioned by American Express in 2019, there are approximately 13 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. One key element to these entrepreneurial accomplishments is having a mentor, according to a recent survey* of 1,013 female small business owners, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Office Depot. The survey also found that 3 out of 4 women entrepreneurs (75%) credited their mentor with the success of their business. And many, especially women of color, understand their importance as role models, with 39% of the women of color surveyed expressing interest in “inspiring other women” with their business. Eighty-two percent of these women also said they wanted their success to show others it is possible to overcome stigmas and social imbalances in order to be a successful business owner.
DALLAS, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Marshall School of Medicine announces Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion award winners

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced its 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Award winners Feb. 23 during a virtual ceremony. “Our Multicultural Advisory Committee initiated these awards in 2015 to recognize outstanding schools of medicine and pharmacy staff members, residents and students who best create a safe, positive and nurturing environment that promotes achievement for all,” said Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean for diversity and inclusion.
HUNTINGTON, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Center#Sbdc Iowa#Big Award#Kimle Aquaculture#The Iowa Sbdc#The Iowa State University#Sbdc Mentor#Sbdc Tenacity
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

With NFT Creators Program, Visa Is Building a Community of Artist-Entrepreneurs

The Visa Creator Program is a lot of things, according to Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto for the credit card and payments giant. It’s a mentorship program. It’s a way of helping people support their art, music and filmmaking skills. It’s a way of bringing the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to creators — assisting them with the technical and commercial aspects while discovering its potential as a medium for innovation.
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

UPS Ignite Programs Fuel Women-owned and Diverse-owned Companies to be Unstoppable

UPS planted its flag last November as a proud supporter of diverse small business owners and is committed to working tirelessly to empower them through leadership programs. They have since made good on their word. Through the recently launched UPS Ignite program 140 outstanding innovators now have access to mentors, coaching, executive-level education, leadership programs, and a wealth of other resources.
SMALL BUSINESS
ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy