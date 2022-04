The Wildcats break a 3-3 tie when Taylor Hadden homers in the bottom of the sixth.The Wilsonville softball team wasn't going to let this one go. The top-ranked Wildcats, hosting unbeaten Oregon City on Wednesday, March 30, saw the Pioneers battle back from behind to tie the contest in the top of the sixth inning. But Wilsonville didn't flinch. The Wildcats got a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth from junior left fielder Taylor Hadden and used that bomb to beat Oregon City 5-3 at Wilsonville High School. "I think we did really great today. We battled back...

