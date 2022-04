ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County community hub is in the spotlight Friday night as it reopens for the first since the pandemic. It’s showtime once again at the Enosburg Opera House. And dancing a jig would be perfectly appropriate as the debut performance is Prydein, an American Celtic Rock performance. But what makes this show so exciting -- it’s the first time these doors have opened for a show in two years.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT ・ 13 DAYS AGO