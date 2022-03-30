MSU Calendar

Oscars producer Will Packer is unfolding details of the events that occurred at the 2022 Oscars. In a preview clip of an upcoming "Good Morning America" interview, which was obtained by Variety, the producer reportedly shared that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was there and ready to arrest Will Smith if Chris Rock chose to press charges after the "King Richard" star slapped him.

