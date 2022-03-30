KRWG News for Wednesday, March 30th at 7:45 a.m.

Alright, I’m livin’ for these Flatland Cavalry “Far Out West Sessions” now. Last week, we were blessed with a badass, stripped down performance of “Dancin’ Around a Fire,” with the guys surrounding a bonfire. And this week? It’s “Daydreamer,” featuring frontman Cleto Cordero killing it on the acoustic guitar, Wes Hall on the fiddle, and Adam Gallegos on the banjo, playing in front of a scenic view in the Trans-Pecos region of Texas. Produced by Fernando Garcia and filmed by […] The post Flatland Cavalry Drops Second Installment Of Their ‘Far Out West Sessions’ With “Daydreamer” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 MINUTES AGO