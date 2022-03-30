KRWG News for Wednesday, March 30th at 6:45 a.m.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today that they will become “Tumba Vacas de Wichita” for three games during the 2022 season, as they celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture in Kansas. The Tumba Vacas games will include free activities for kids, food specials, music, dancing and more, as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión program. The Copa program began in 2018 as a way for Minor League Baseball to celebrate Hispanic baseball fans throughout the country. There are 85 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the program in 2022.
Comments / 0