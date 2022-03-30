KRWG News for Wednesday, March 30th at 6:45 a.m.

Covid-19 vaccines meant for Texans as far away as Dallas are making it into the arms of residents of the Mexican town of Nuevo Laredo in a cross-border effort to improve vaccine access on the southern side of the Texas-Mexico border and ensure American vaccine doses are not wasted.The Texas Tribune reported that the programme to increase vaccination rates in Nuevo Laredo was launched last summer near the peak of the Covid wave caused by the Delta variant, when demand for vaccines in Texas was dropping precipitously and vaccination rates across the border in towns like Nuevo Laredo remained precariously...

