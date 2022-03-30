ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KRWG News for Wednesday, March 30th at 6:45 a.m.

The CDC recommends another booster for certain people, a West Texas fire...

BBC

At least nine dead in Texas bus collision involving student athletes

At least nine people are dead after a vehicle carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf team collided with a pickup truck in Texas, the school said. Nine passengers including the team's coach were on the bus involved in the fatal crash, the University of the Southwest said in a statement.
ACCIDENTS
KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Wednesday March 16th

A local group that helps students understand their disabled classmates is changing school cultures and attitudes toward disability one classroom at a time. It’s called A Touch of Understanding and Executive Director Meghan Adamski says their workshops bring in equipment and disabled volunteers willing to answer any question students may have.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Texas border town Laredo mobilises to give its Mexican neighbors Covid shots the state isn’t using

Covid-19 vaccines meant for Texans as far away as Dallas are making it into the arms of residents of the Mexican town of Nuevo Laredo in a cross-border effort to improve vaccine access on the southern side of the Texas-Mexico border and ensure American vaccine doses are not wasted.The Texas Tribune reported that the programme to increase vaccination rates in Nuevo Laredo was launched last summer near the peak of the Covid wave caused by the Delta variant, when demand for vaccines in Texas was dropping precipitously and vaccination rates across the border in towns like Nuevo Laredo remained precariously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AP Top U.S. News at 1:45 A.m. EDT

Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama warned as storm approaches. With walkout threat, Disney finds itself in balancing act. Spring break shootings: Miami Beach emergency brings curfew. Small museum known for ground zero tours could shut in weeks. Doctors finding hurdles to using pills to...
LOUISIANA STATE
El Paso’s recent resurgence is not happenstance: Lina Ortega and David Jerome

Sixty years ago, when we were a sleepy town of 275,000, the Texas Highway Department (now TxDOT) started construction of the Downtown portion of I-10. Since that time, the population in the Borderplex region that depends on a functioning local highway system has grown to over 2 million people.  In addition to our region’s population growth, the passage of NAFTA and USMCA induced significant investment in the region’s manufacturing sector which has made our region’s ports of entry...
EL PASO, TX
Wind Surge to celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture as “Tumba Vacas”

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced today that they will become “Tumba Vacas de Wichita” for three games during the 2022 season, as they celebrate local Hispanic and Latin culture in Kansas. The Tumba Vacas games will include free activities for kids, food specials, music, dancing and more, as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión program. The Copa program began in 2018 as a way for Minor League Baseball to celebrate Hispanic baseball fans throughout the country. There are 85 Minor League Baseball teams participating in the program in 2022.
WICHITA, KS

