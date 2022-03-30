IT survey on Wi-Fi issues

You don't need to make drastic changes to start building out your smart home. The Globe Smart Plug ($15.99) is a single-outlet model that lets you control ordinary devices such as lamps and fans with your phone or via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands. It also works with other Globe devices such as smart lights and activity sensors, but it can't generate energy usage reports and it doesn't support the Apple HomeKit and IFTTT platforms. The Wyze Plug is compatible with lots of other smart devices and is much more affordable at $14.99 for a pack of two, making it our Editors' Choice winner for smart plugs.
