ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

IT survey on Wi-Fi issues

By Vivian Okyere
umassmed.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new UMass Chan Wi-Fi network has been experiencing intermittent problems in the Library and...

library.umassmed.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

9 ways to boost your Wi-Fi signal for faster internet speeds

You can boost your Wi-Fi signal by restarting the router and testing your internet speed. Upgrading your router and adding extenders or an antenna can also make your Wi-Fi signal stronger. Common Wi-Fi problems include the ISP, settings, router, and signal blockers. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories.
COMPUTERS
shefinds

The One Popular App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone, According To Security Experts–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to choosing which apps to download and which to keep off your phone, considering your security and privacy is crucial. Some of the most popular apps are also, unfortunately, complete data hogs. And if your goal is to protect your iPhone investment for as long as possible, while also protecting your personal information, it’s wise to keep certain downloads off of your device. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, this is the one popular app you should never download to your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

If you have this antivirus app, delete it immediately

Last week, we told you about a malicious barcode scanner app you needed to delete. This week, there is another app on the Google Play Store that we urge you to uninstall if you have it (or not download at all if you don't). The app is called "Antivirus, Super Cleaner," and the reason, ironically enough, is that this antivirus app will affect your phone with a new-gen Android banking Trojan virus called "SharkBot" (via Android Police).
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi Fi Network#Library#Qr Code#Umass Chan Wi Fi
komando.com

Dangerous antivirus app is hiding malware – Remove it from your phone now

Cybercriminals are getting craftier by the week, managing to sneak dangerous malware into different places. Last week a QR code app was caught hiding the banking trojan TeaBot. In a worrying trend, cybercriminals are becoming more effective in sneaking malware into official apps stores. Even though Apple’s App Store and...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Use this site to check your network for unauthorized devices

You keep your device’s operating systems updated. You’re using internet security software. You’re pretty savvy about not falling for online scams. Even so, malware and cybercriminals can still get through. Run this free check to see if your router has been hacked by criminals giving them open access to all your files, passwords, and more.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

This Wireless Camera Set Offers Secure Protection

Of all of the places to feel safe, there’s nothing that should fit the bill more than one’s home. Homes contain some of people’s most sacred possessions, no more sacred, than the people who dwell within them. While possessions can be replaced, there’s a certain sense of security knowing that they’re well-protected – both when you’re home and when you’re away.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Wi-Fi Router Channels 12, 13, and 14 Are Illegal in the USA. Here's Why.

Wi-Fi networks are everywhere around us. We are almost always connected to invisible data streams—whether in planes, coffee shops, malls, and our homes and offices. These data streams are called Wi-Fi Channels. And while most of them are perfectly legal to use, there are some you aren't allowed to connect to.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

How to Connect to a Hidden Wi-Fi Network in macOS

Not everyone wants to broadcast their Wi-Fi network’s name to everyone within range. Sometimes staying hidden is the best option. From a security standpoint, hiding your Wi-Fi network can help keep you off the radars of malicious operators. Sure, a tenacious hacker may still find a way to intercept...
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

I ditched consumer Wi-Fi routers, and I recommend you do too

My new Ubiquiti Wi-Fi setup is faster, stronger, and a lot more upgradable. Rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity is one of those things that people take for granted, but it isn’t a given. And for me, it is more than a simple necessity. As someone who has worked remotely for over a decade, it is the backbone of my livelihood.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Amazon Enters the Wi-Fi 6E Era With New Eero Mesh Routers

It's been a busy couple of years for Eero since Amazon acquired the mesh networking brand in 2019. After the quick release of new, lower-priced systems in 2019 and the introduction of Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 mesh routers with support for Wi-Fi 6 in 2020, the company on Wednesday announced another set of new mesh systems for the lineup: the Eero 6 Plus and Eero Pro 6E.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Govee Wi-Fi LED Bulb review

Govee smart lights represent excellent value for money. These smart bulbs are simple to use and connect directly to your Wi-Fi network so there’s no need for an additional hub. While they may lack the polished application of Philips Hue and additional features of LIFX, at a quarter of the price of its rivals, the Govee bulb makes for a compelling purchase.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Globe Electric Wi-Fi Smart Plug Review

You don't need to make drastic changes to start building out your smart home. The Globe Smart Plug ($15.99) is a single-outlet model that lets you control ordinary devices such as lamps and fans with your phone or via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands. It also works with other Globe devices such as smart lights and activity sensors, but it can't generate energy usage reports and it doesn't support the Apple HomeKit and IFTTT platforms. The Wyze Plug is compatible with lots of other smart devices and is much more affordable at $14.99 for a pack of two, making it our Editors' Choice winner for smart plugs.
CELL PHONES
Santa Clarita Radio

How To Use Your Wi-Fi For A Better Video Conferencing Experience

The current working model for most businesses is a hybrid working model where people switch between working from home and working from an office. With the hybrid working model, attending meetings through video conferencing has become a norm. Without a good Wi-Fi connection, attending a video conference can be dreadful. Luckily, even with your current internet speed, you can make attending a video conference a cakewalk by ensuring that the potential of your Wi-Fi is fully utilized. Here is how you can use your Wi-Fi for a better video conferencing experience.
TECHNOLOGY
Denver Channel

This Wi-Fi extender is a third off the regular price right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Access to a reliable internet connection has become as important in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy