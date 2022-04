The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying an individual allegedly involved in a burglary. The male subject is a person of interest in a burglary and theft at Whiteside Market earlier this month. If you know this individual, please contact Det. Trey Green at 931-684-3232. Watch a video of the burglary and theft at the On Target News Facebook page.

BEDFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO