Looking for something for the kids to do this Easter? Hop on down to the Westport Woods Conservation Park for a fun-filled day. On Sunday, April 3, the Westport Recreation Department, along with the Westport Land Conservation Trust, will host an Easter Egg hunt from 12 to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Westport Woods Conservation Park, located at 537 Adamsville Road.

WESTPORT, MA ・ 17 DAYS AGO