ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Malcolm Jenkins retiring from football

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PnTx_0eucYW3h00

It’s been a fantastic run, but former Ohio State defensive back Malcolm Jenkins is retiring from football.

The news came via “The Pivot” podcast on Wednesday and caps a 13-year career from the former consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner.

“It’s been a long, long journey, but it’s the right time for me to do that transition,” Jenkins said on the podcast. “I’ve played the game at the highest level for 13 seasons, and I’ve accomplished Super Bowls, Pro Bowls, all that there is to do in this game. And when I came in, I always wanted to make an impact on the game on and off the field — and I just feel like at this point — I’ve accomplished that.

“You grind and put everything into this game in order to play at a certain level. You sacrifice your body, your time, your mental — and you perform at a certain level — and I’m like if I can do this at this level amongst the greatest in the world at what I’m doing, I’m excited to put that energy into something else.”

A New Jersey native, Jenkins spent seven years with the New Orleans Saints and six with the Philadelphia Eagles. He made the Pro Bowl three times and is a two-time Super Bowl champion (one with the Saints and one with the Eagles).

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jim Irsay Said About Carson Wentz

We can now add Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to the list of people that have lowkey roasted Carson Wentz on his way out. Irsay spoke about Wentz to the media and confirmed that it was something that the organization needed to move away from. “It’s just, for us, it...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles Bringing Back Popular Kelly Green Jerseys as Alternates in 2023

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Tuesday delivered some news fans have been waiting on for years: kelly green jerseys are coming back. Beginning in the 2023 season, the Eagles will re-introduce their classing kelly green jerseys with matching helmets. Lurie said they want to make these jerseys as close to the 1980s style that so many fans remember.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
NBC Sports

Why Kelce thinks Sirianni replacing Pederson helped his career

Eagles center Jason Kelce announced earlier this offseason that he'll indeed return for at least one more season, great news for fans who aren't ready to watch the legendary veteran retire just yet. He's still playing at a Pro Bowl level, he's still clearly having fun, and it seems like...
NFL
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Eagles#American Football#Ohio State#All American#Jim Thorpe Award#Super Bowls#The New Orleans Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Looking back on Malcolm Jenkins' storied Saints career

Here’s to Malcolm Jenkins. The forever-underrated safety returned to finish his career where it began with the New Orleans Saints, having taken a long detour with the Philadelphia Eagles to play his best football, and now he’s choosing to step away from the game in good health with a wide range of business opportunities as an entrepreneur. And he’s making that decision with the knowledge that he’s created so many great memories for two different fanbases.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lurie wishes Wentz's tenure in Philly ended differently

Carson Wentz's five-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles was full of highs and lows. However, it ended in an ugly fashion, as he was benched for then-rookie Jalen Hurts in 2020 amidst a 4-11-1 season. A few months later, he was traded to Indianapolis. Not even one year later, Wentz...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs equipment director Allen Wright pranks fans with alternate helmet design

Kansas City Chiefs Director of Equipment, Allen Wright, took full advantage of April Fools’ Day. With the NFL easing restrictions on throwback helmets and alternate uniform designs, many NFL teams have taken advantage. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently announced they’re bringing back their famed “creamsicle” uniforms. The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’d wear their Kelly Green uniforms. The Chiefs, however, well they don’t really have a true alternate jersey or throwback.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy