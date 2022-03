LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Gallo, age 87, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at Hospice of the Valley. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Leetonia, daughter of the late Andrew and Nellie Eskay Duko. Helen worked as a...

LEETONIA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO