Click here to read the full article. Human remains found in an Ohio garage belonged to a fraternal organization that used them in “rituals,” according to local authorities. On March 24, a resident of the small city of Mount Healthy, outside Cincinnati, went to investigate a freestanding garage near his home after hearing voices nearby, according to a statement released by the Mount Healthy Police Department. The person entered the garage and found a box “which appeared to contain decomposed human remains,” the statement said, and alerted the authorities. The coroner collected the remains and police began an investigation. The next...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO