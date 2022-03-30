ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Misericordia in Bloom’ Gala set for April 23

Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18f1YZ_0euc9yid00
The “Misericordia in Bloom” Gala Committee includes, from left, first row: R. Gregory Collins, vice chair, Board of Trustees; Roger G. Howell, president, Howell Benefit Services, trustee and gala co-chair; Barbara Maculloch, PA president, Community Bank, trustee and gala co-chair; and Alison Zurawski, community relations manager, Community Bank; Second row, Misericordia University staff members Larry Pellegrini, associate vice president of University Advancement; Lailani Augustine, director of Alumni Relations and Annual Fund; Marianne Puhalla, manager of Donor Relations and Communications; Meredith Vincelli, manager of Corporate Relations; Lisa Malcolm, director of Advancement Services; and Wendy Ferrara, executive secretary for University Advancement. The committee also includes Board of Trustee Chair Deborah Smith-Mileski, D.Ed.; and trustees Mary Erwine, Erwine Home Health and Hospice; Patricia Finan-Castellano, Jeffrey Kile, M.D., PAK Pediatrics; and Carla McCabe, president and CEO, WVIA Public Broadcasting.

Misericordia University will host ‘Misericordia in Bloom,’ the 2022 Trustee Associates Gala and Inaugural Celebration, on Saturday, April 23 on campus.

The festive evening with an exceptional flower show theme, will celebrate the inauguration of Misericordia’s 15th President, Daniel J. Myers, Ph.D., and will offer appreciation to Trustee Associate benefactors who generously donate to the university.

In addition, the event will recognize the successful completion of Misericordia’s largest campaign to date, Now for Tomorrow: The Campaign for Misericordia University, and honor two of Misericordia’s most special alumnae, Mercy Mission Medal recipient Joan Krause, Class of 1958, of Nanticoke; and Trustee Associates Award recipient Nancy Smith Lynch, Class of 1968, of Glen Head, New York.

Proceeds from the gala will support President Myers’ initiative to increase scholarship funding for deserving students.

Geisinger is the presenting sponsor for the event. Misericordia University Trustees Barbara Maculloch, PA president, Community Bank, N.A., and Roger G. Howell, president and CEO, Howell Benefit Services, are serving as Gala co-chairs.

Tickets are available for purchase at $250 per person by calling Wendy Ferrara at (570) 674-3341. Anyone wishing to honor President Myers, Joan Krause, and/or Nancy Lynch with a Sponsored Table of 10 for $2,500, purchase an ad, or become a sponsor of the event, should contact Meredith Vincelli, [email protected], or (570) 674-6472.

In addition, raffle tickets, available at $20 a piece or 6 for $100, with cash prize winnings of $3,500, $1,000 and $500, are available at Misericordia.edu/raffle.

For additional information about the ‘Misericordia in Bloom’ Gala, please call 570-674-8201. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

