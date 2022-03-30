ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU partners with Habitat for Humanity for Greek Week

By Marguerite Papa
 2 days ago

Since partnering with the Baton Rouge chapter of Habitat for Humanity in 2004, the LSU Greek Community has been building homes for deserving families in the Baton Rouge area. The Greek Life student...

