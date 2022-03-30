LSU partners with Habitat for Humanity for Greek Week

The funding came from a $436 million gift to Habitat for Humanity International from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.Habitat for Humanity's Portland Region has received a substantial funding boost from a recent donation. The local chapter of the affordable housing nonprofit received $8.5 million as part of a $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International, officials announced Tuesday, March 22. The donation was provided by MacKenzie Scott, an American author and philanthropist, who is the former wife of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos. The funding comes at a critical time as the region faces an ongoing affordable housing shortage, a crisis...
