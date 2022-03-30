The Ouachita Correctional Center Serves All Law Enforcement Agencies in Ouachita Parish

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies in southeastern North Carolina have seen multiple drug-related arrests in recent weeks, leading officials to offer a word of warning about the amount of drugs that could still be out in the community. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has taken...
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Felicia R. Johnson. Johnson was last seen by family members on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. She is described as a Black female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing 280 pounds. She is believed to be traveling in a new […]
Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Wilhite. He is wanted for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Computer-aided Solicitation of a juvenile. His involvement in the First Degree Rape […]
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 58-year-old Patrice D. Ukeju, of Bastrop. However, someone recorded the arrest that showed Bastrop Police Department Captain Gerald Givens dragging Ukeju on the ground with her pants around her ankles. NBC 10’s Jesse Davis spoke with Ukeju’s family about the arrest. […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of Peach Street regarding a drive by shooting. During the officers’ investigation, they discovered that approximately 17 rounds of 9mm and 40 caliber ammunition were fired from a firearm and into the direction of a apartment […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street in reference to an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Stacie Lynn Shaw. Upon arrival, deputies located Shaw and 31-year-old John Paul Meininger inside of the residence. As deputies searched the residence, they discovered […]
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for questioning for the shooting. As always, we will keep you updated as we receive more information. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 28, 2022, West Monroe Police was dispatched to a shooting on the 200 block of Coleman Avenue. […]
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Sunday, March 6, 2022, around 1 a.m., a shooting took place on Winsborro Road in Monroe. One person was shot as a result to that shooting. The victim, Frederick Little Jr. was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two days later he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. To […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: According to a Louisiana State Police arrest affidavit, on Friday, March 25, 2022, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicycle. The affidavit stated that the trooper was advised the bicyclist was unconscious. According to the affidavit, when the trooper arrived they saw the bicyclist […]
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Grambling State University Facebook post, Louisiana State Police and the Grambling State University Police Department investigated a report of a body found near the university on the evening of Saturday, March 26, 2022. The post stated that after authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, they learned the incident was […]
WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 126. Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna, La. The press release indicated that the initial investigation revealed Homan was traveling West on Louisiana […]
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the of Cheniere Lake Four area of West Monroe, La. Authorities described Rose as a White male. […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection with a murder in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained an arrest warrant for Isaac Christopher Bradley, 34, for the charge of second-degree murder. He is charged in connection with the homicide of...
RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. According to the Secretary of State website, a runoff election must be held between candidates Willie L. Robinson, Sr. and Markus Turner for Police Chief for the Town of Rayville. Robinson secured 39% of the votes and Turner, 49%. See full […]
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information in connection to a bullet striking a window on South 8th Street. According to Public Information Officer Michael Fendall of MPD, the bullet struck a window around midnight on Sunday. The police have no reports on injuries. At...
