Ouachita Parish, LA

The Ouachita Correctional Center Serves All Law Enforcement Agencies in Ouachita Parish

By Public Relations
 1 day ago

The Ouachita Correctional Center is vital for...

UPDATE: Monroe Police searching for second suspect in First Degree Rape of a Minor case

Content Warning: The following article discusses content that surrounds Child Sexual Abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Wilhite. He is wanted for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and Computer-aided Solicitation of a juvenile. His involvement in the First Degree Rape […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Family of Bastrop woman dragged by Bastrop Police Department Captain reacts to video incident

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 10, 2022, the Bastrop Police Department arrested 58-year-old Patrice D. Ukeju, of Bastrop. However, someone recorded the arrest that showed Bastrop Police Department Captain Gerald Givens dragging Ukeju on the ground with her pants around her ankles. NBC 10’s Jesse Davis spoke with Ukeju’s family about the arrest. […]
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man and woman arrested for drug charges, possessed over 120 grams of meth

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bailey Street in reference to an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Stacie Lynn Shaw. Upon arrival, deputies located Shaw and 31-year-old John Paul Meininger inside of the residence. As deputies searched the residence, they discovered […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide for hit-and-run crash of bicyclist

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: According to a Louisiana State Police arrest affidavit, on Friday, March 25, 2022, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicycle. The affidavit stated that the trooper was advised the bicyclist was unconscious. According to the affidavit, when the trooper arrived they saw the bicyclist […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police investigate body found near Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Grambling State University Facebook post, Louisiana State Police and the Grambling State University Police Department investigated a report of a body found near the university on the evening of Saturday, March 26, 2022. The post stated that after authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, they learned the incident was […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Natchitoches Parish man dies in Winn Parish motorcycle crash

WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., Troop E responded to a deadly crash on Louisiana Highway 126. Authorities identified the victim as 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna, La. The press release indicated that the initial investigation revealed Homan was traveling West on Louisiana […]
WINN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are currently searching for a wanted fugitive. Deputies reported that following a brief pursuit, 31-year-old Matthew Scott Rose fled from the vehicle on foot in the of Cheniere Lake Four area of West Monroe, La. Authorities described Rose as a White male. […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Suspect wanted in connection with Ouachita Parish murder

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection with a murder in Ouachita Parish. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained an arrest warrant for Isaac Christopher Bradley, 34, for the charge of second-degree murder. He is charged in connection with the homicide of...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Runoff election to be held for Police Chief of Rayville

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. According to the Secretary of State website, a runoff election must be held between candidates Willie L. Robinson, Sr. and Markus Turner for Police Chief for the Town of Rayville. Robinson secured 39% of the votes and Turner, 49%. See full […]
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe PD: Bullet strikes window on South 8th Street

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information in connection to a bullet striking a window on South 8th Street. According to Public Information Officer Michael Fendall of MPD, the bullet struck a window around midnight on Sunday. The police have no reports on injuries. At...
MONROE, LA

