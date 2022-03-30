Woman walking dog in Eugene splashed with acid

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and her dog walking in Eugene, Oregon, were injured after a person “splashed and burned” them with “an unknown acid substance.”

KOIN reports the attack happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office to be checked out. Their conditions have not been released.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as a white male between the age of 17 and 20, with dirty blond hair. The suspect was last seen wearing a black surgical face mask, jeans, black boots and a black hoodie.

Police say that based on the investigation, thus far, “it is believed this assault could be related to the victim’s ethnicity” and is being investigated as a bias crime.