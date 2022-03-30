ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

Man arrested after stabbing during fight at Mountain Iron saloon

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

MOUNTAIN IRON — A 19-year-old Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning after two individuals were allegedly stabbed earlier in the day during a fight involving multiple parties at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Aiden J. Deegan, 19, was arrested at his residence in connection to the investigation and booked into the Virginia jail on second-degree assault charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Formal charges by the County Attorney’s Office in Virginia are pending.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight around 12:35 a.m. and upon arriving it was determined two of those involved had been stabbed. They were subsequently transported by ambulance to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the victims are being withheld, the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up investigation in the case “as some involved parties fled the bar before law enforcement arrived.’’

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman arrested after stabbing victim during an argument

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 17, 2022, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 300 block of Dixie Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised authorities that they were in an altercation with 40-year-old Laticia Lenae Withers. During the altercation, Withers allegedly cut the victim […]
MONROE, LA
Laredo Morning Times

Man involved in bar fight arrested

A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a fight reported at a north Laredo bar. Jose Jesus Hernandez III, 24, was served with an arrest warrant on March 24 charging him with assault. The case dates back to Feb. 19. At about 2:10 a.m., police officers responded to a fight at The Laredo International Office Sport Bar and Grill on 7128 Rosson Road. Security guards told police there had been a fight involving multiple people. But the suspect had fled the scene. A male complainant stated he was assaulted when he bumped into another man. Through the course of the investigation, Hernandez was identified as one of the suspects and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
LAREDO, TX
Syracuse.com

46-year-old man stabbed during fight on South Geddes Street in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 46-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Friday night after he was stabbed during a fight, police said. Syracuse police were called to the 1000 block of South Geddes Street at 10:16 p.m. for a reported stabbing, police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When officers arrived, they found the 46-year-old had been stabbed in the arm and back during a dispute, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Fight Results In Stabbing, Two Arrested

JACKSON – Two individuals have been arrested with aggravated assault after an early morning fight led to a stabbing, police said. Officer John Araneda, Javier De La Torre and others were dispatched to a home on Alissa Terrace around 1:23 a.m. Sunday morning after the department received a 911 call that abruptly ended.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Virginia, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Mountain Iron, MN
Mountain Iron, MN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Two children aged five and 10 found dead wearing lifejackets near boat on Arkansas lake

Two children believed to be siblings were found dead in an Arkansas lake in an apparent boating accident on Wednesday, according to officials.Police received a call on Wednesday evening from a local fisherman on Lake Ouachita that he’d found two bodies wearing lifejackets, later identified as a five-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy thought to be related.A 5 year old boy and 10 year old girl were found dead yesterday in the Yorktown Bay Area of Lake Ouachita. @ARGameandFish dive team units are on the scene to search for a missing adult who was with the children. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/Zb8dnRWQy4— Gary...
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saloon#St Louis County#The Sheriff S Office
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died from his injuries after being bitten by a dog on Monday. A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog. The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Man arrested after woman stabbed at least 50 times in Glendale parking lot

Corrections and clarifications: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated who drove the victim to the store. The victim was driven to the store by the suspect's mother. A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed at least 50 times Saturday in the parking lot of a Glendale store near Northern Avenue and 67th Avenue, according to court documents. ...
GLENDALE, AZ
KOMO News

Suspect arrested at hospital after stabbing man in Douglas County

Police said a suspect that arrived to a hospital to tend to his injuries late Saturday night was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Douglas County. Douglas County detectives arrived to the 2500 block of SR 28 to find a man in his 20's from the Wenatchee area had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. Investigators identified the suspect as Miguel Angel Lopez-Montes Jr, 34, who fled the area on foot.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
KRON4 News

Man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing father

(BCN) – Police arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his father early Sunday in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood. Kevin Jones was taken into custody in connection with a stabbing reported shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2000 block of Gold Street, according to San Jose police. Officers found a man and a woman […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Atlantic City Press

Atlantic City man arrested in stabbing

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was arrested after allegedly stabbing someone several times Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the 2800 block of the Boardwalk at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed, police said in a news release. Officer Huan Le found...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
770
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy