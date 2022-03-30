Man arrested after stabbing during fight at Mountain Iron saloon

MOUNTAIN IRON — A 19-year-old Virginia man was arrested Wednesday morning after two individuals were allegedly stabbed earlier in the day during a fight involving multiple parties at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Aiden J. Deegan, 19, was arrested at his residence in connection to the investigation and booked into the Virginia jail on second-degree assault charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Formal charges by the County Attorney’s Office in Virginia are pending.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a fight around 12:35 a.m. and upon arriving it was determined two of those involved had been stabbed. They were subsequently transported by ambulance to the Essentia Health-Virginia hospital, where they were treated and released with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the victims are being withheld, the news release said.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted a follow-up investigation in the case “as some involved parties fled the bar before law enforcement arrived.’’