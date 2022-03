Hip Hop culture and jewelry go hand-in-hand. Rappers love buying excessive chains and showing them off, but there are unwritten rules that come with wearing iced-out pieces. On Thursday (March 24), BMF star and actor Lil Meech was hanging out with 50 Cent, who ended up putting on the massive BMF chain Meech walks around with on occasion. The whole piece is really something to marvel at with all the diamonds and the large BMF pendant that make it come to life. According to 50, though, Meech has to be careful wearing it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO