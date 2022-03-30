ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Schifferstadt to reopen to public in April

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0BZP_0eubeiYy00

The Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, one of Frederick’s oldest and most visible landmarks, will re-open to the public in April after being closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stone house along Rosemont Avenue, built in 1758, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on April 9.

Docents will be available to talk about the house and show visitors around. Tours are $8 per person, and children younger than 12 are free.

While the house and grounds have not been open to the public, private tours have been available.

On Friday, docent Boyce Rensberger showed Sam and Deanna Unger of Wabash, Ind., around the house’s halls and narrow, winding staircases.

Sam is a descendant of Elias Brunner, who built the Schifferstadt on the site of his parents’ log cabin that they erected after the family arrived in Maryland in 1736.

Sam Unger said he had been researching his ancestry online and saw a picture of the house on a site.

The couple stopped in Frederick on the way to visit Deanna’s family in Pennsylvania.

Rensberger showed them around the house, with its 2-foot-thick walls and 9-foot ceilings, an example of 16th Century life.

Joseph and Cathrina Brunner arrived in Philadelphia in 1729 after immigrating from Germany with three generations of their family, and came to Frederick County in 1736.

The house and 300-acre farm were named after the family’s home village in Germany.

Three grown sons and two married daughters settled nearby, and in 1758 their son Elias and his wife Albertina built the stone house.

It’s great to see the Schifferstadt opening back up to the public, said Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick.

About 30% of tourism visits to Frederick County are history-related.

While business and government-related travel are still lagging, data show that since June 2021, the county is about 2% ahead of its 2019 numbers, Ziedelis said.

“And the reason is that leisure travel has exploded,” he said.

In an upstairs bedroom at the Schifferstadt, Rensberger showed the Ungers the house’s five-plate stove, one of the things for which the house is notable.

The cast iron stoves supplied clean, safe, efficient heat, more than the open fire places that English settlers preferred Rensberger said.

Only one of the Schifferstadt’s three stoves still survives, but it’s the only one known to still be where it was originally installed, he said.

As the Schifferstadt and its gardens and grounds prepare to reopen to the public, Rensberger said the facility is looking for more docents to help give tours and tell visitors about the house.

Visitors don’t need any prior knowledge of the Schifferstadt, just an interest in the house and a willingness to talk to visitors, he said.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post

4K+

Followers

225

Posts

854K+

Views

Follow The Frederick News-Post and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSAW

SentryWorld reopens to the public Monday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld re-opened to the public Monday, after being closed on and off since the beginning of the pandemic. SentryWorld is known for its golf courses, indoor facilities and event space. It’s also owned by Sentry Insurance, which its headquarters is based in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WTVQ

Mary Todd Lincoln House reopens for public tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mary Todd Lincoln House in downtown Lexington has fully reopened to the public for the season. According to museum officials, the Mary Todd Lincoln House is the girlhood home of the first lady and wife of the 16th president Abraham Lincoln. The Lincolns visited her family here after their marriage. Today, the museum cultivates public interest in the multilayered past by sharing the story of a woman whose experiences resonate today.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBOC

DuPont Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, April 2

MILFORD, Del.- The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will welcome visitors again when it reopens for the season Saturday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through September on...
MILFORD, DE
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Frederick, MD
Entertainment
Frederick, MD
Government
The Independent

People’s Convoy: DC truckers to pack up and leave town after three weeks of protest

The People’s Convoy of trucks protesting Covid-19 mandates that have largely been lifted is to pack up and leave the Washington, DC region.After three weeks of circling the Beltway around the nation’s capital with forays into the city to be stuck behind someone riding a bike and have abuse hurled at them by residents, the truckers are planning to return to California.Co-organiser Mike Landis announced on Sunday night the group would begin its journey back across the country in the coming days, The Daily Beast reports.“So what I want to know is, what do you think about heading to...
PROTESTS
WNEP-TV 16

Protesting truckers clog D.C. highways

Triaging trucker traffic to this point has been mostly limited to the beltway sweeping the convoy participants into the normal mix of backups and brake lights. But for the third day in a row, truckers looking to protest against mandates clogged D.C. highways. Metro Police confirmed Wednesday that the trucker...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
WJLA

US Botanic Garden to reopen Conservatory to public on April 1

WASHINGTON (7News) — The United States Botanic Garden will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1st. Newly renovated garden spaces throughout the Conservatory will display more diverse plant collections and offer increased accessibility, according to a press release. Visitors can see a new exhibit on agriculture, “Cultivate:...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

What We Know About The BA.2 Omicron Subvariant In D.C.

BA.2, the highly contagious omicron subvariant of COVID-19 driving yet another surge of cases in Europe, has reached D.C., a District health official said Friday. It’s not immediately clear when BA.2 arrived in D.C., but a new study suggests the first known case of the subvariant in the U.S. was detected in December. BA.2 is estimated to be 30 to 50% more contagious than the original version of omicron, but early data signals some good news. “It doesn’t seem to evade our vaccines or our immunity any more than the prior omicron,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NPR last week. “And it doesn’t seem to lead to any more increased severity of disease.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Postpones Outdoor Athletic Events

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Baltimore County Public Schools has postponed all outdoor athletic events on Thursday afternoon due to severe weather. While outdoor activities are on hold, indoor athletic practices may carry on as scheduled at the discretion of each school’s athletic director, the school district said. UPDATE: All outdoor BCPS athletic events scheduled for this afternoon, March 31, will be postponed due to forecasted severe weather. Indoor practices may continue under the direction of the schools’ athletic director. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) March 31, 2022 The decision comes in response to a round of storms expected to reach the Baltimore metropolitan area late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Keep an eye on the latest forecast with the WJZ First Alert Weather team both on air and online. You can stay ahead of the storm with the CBS Baltimore app. Download it and you’ll receive instant updates and the most accurate forecasts in town.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
225
Post
854K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy