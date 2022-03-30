Schifferstadt to reopen to public in April

The Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, one of Frederick’s oldest and most visible landmarks, will re-open to the public in April after being closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stone house along Rosemont Avenue, built in 1758, will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning on April 9.

Docents will be available to talk about the house and show visitors around. Tours are $8 per person, and children younger than 12 are free.

While the house and grounds have not been open to the public, private tours have been available.

On Friday, docent Boyce Rensberger showed Sam and Deanna Unger of Wabash, Ind., around the house’s halls and narrow, winding staircases.

Sam is a descendant of Elias Brunner, who built the Schifferstadt on the site of his parents’ log cabin that they erected after the family arrived in Maryland in 1736.

Sam Unger said he had been researching his ancestry online and saw a picture of the house on a site.

The couple stopped in Frederick on the way to visit Deanna’s family in Pennsylvania.

Rensberger showed them around the house, with its 2-foot-thick walls and 9-foot ceilings, an example of 16th Century life.

Joseph and Cathrina Brunner arrived in Philadelphia in 1729 after immigrating from Germany with three generations of their family, and came to Frederick County in 1736.

The house and 300-acre farm were named after the family’s home village in Germany.

Three grown sons and two married daughters settled nearby, and in 1758 their son Elias and his wife Albertina built the stone house.

It’s great to see the Schifferstadt opening back up to the public, said Dave Ziedelis, executive director of Visit Frederick.

About 30% of tourism visits to Frederick County are history-related.

While business and government-related travel are still lagging, data show that since June 2021, the county is about 2% ahead of its 2019 numbers, Ziedelis said.

“And the reason is that leisure travel has exploded,” he said.

In an upstairs bedroom at the Schifferstadt, Rensberger showed the Ungers the house’s five-plate stove, one of the things for which the house is notable.

The cast iron stoves supplied clean, safe, efficient heat, more than the open fire places that English settlers preferred Rensberger said.

Only one of the Schifferstadt’s three stoves still survives, but it’s the only one known to still be where it was originally installed, he said.

As the Schifferstadt and its gardens and grounds prepare to reopen to the public, Rensberger said the facility is looking for more docents to help give tours and tell visitors about the house.

Visitors don’t need any prior knowledge of the Schifferstadt, just an interest in the house and a willingness to talk to visitors, he said.