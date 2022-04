At Crimson Lights, Billy runs into Traci, who tells him Jack has news from Los Angeles. Billy wonders what’s going on. Traci explains it’s Jack’s story to tell, but he’s learned some surprising information and she hopes it will help him heal. Billy wants to hear more, but Traci wants to let Billy know how amazing his podcast was. He credits her advice — to meditate — with helping him get there. They decide to take their positivity to Jack and head out.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO