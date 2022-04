MARLBOROUGH – Jeanne (Rougeau) Plourde, 90, of Marlborough, died Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Coleman House in Northborough.. She was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Thelma (Brigham) Rougeau and wife of the late J. Paul E. Plourde to whom she was married to for 48 years. She was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond and Edward Rougeau and her sister Lorraine Sullivan.

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO