Milwaukee County, WI

Street Angels unveil new bus after January arson: 'This is hope'

By Christina Van Zelst
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County's Street Angels help people without homes by bringing bus loads of supplies, but when one of the group's buses was burned in a fire – that work got tough. There was a sense of pride Wednesday as the Street Angels' new ride was unveiled...

