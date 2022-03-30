ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen disagrees with idea of Stefon Diggs to Cowboys

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a man of few words on social media.

This one he couldn’t let slide…

This NFL offseason has been pretty wild in terms of player movement. Guys are going all around.

In reaction to that, Trevon Diggs, cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and brother of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, had a thought.

Another crazy storyline could be the Diggs brothers being on the same roster. Specifically, the Cowboys.

Allen to the rescue. Kind of.

There is no deal in place for such a trade to happen. But Allen made sure to note he does not want it to go down.

The “SportsCenter” Twitter account messaged out a photo of Trevon Diggs’ idea. Allen replied with one word: “No.”

Check it out below:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

