ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis Stepping Down From Acting After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ewf9_0eub72h100

WEDNESDAY, March 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- "Die Hard" star Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting following a recent diagnosis of aphasia, a disorder affecting the part of the brain responsible for language.

Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and daughters announced his decision in an Instagram post Wednesday, noting that "he has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

About 1 million people in the United States have aphasia, and there are nearly 180,000 new diagnoses every year, according to the National Aphasia Association.

Aphasia affects each person differently, depending on the cause and severity. People might not be able to speak or understand what's being said to them, or they might lose the ability to write or read.

For example, some aphasia patients may speak in long and complete sentences that make no sense, full of unnecessary or made-up words, the U.S. National Institutes of Health says. Other patients struggle to get a few words out at a time, or completely lose the ability to communicate.

"A person with aphasia may have difficulty producing words, but their intelligence is intact," the National Aphasia Association said in a post on Willis' announcement. "Their ideas, thoughts and knowledge are still in their head -- it's just communicating those ideas, thoughts and knowledge that is interrupted."

Moore's post did not note the cause or extent of Willis' aphasia.

Most often, aphasia is caused by a stroke, according to the NIH. However, the condition also can be caused by a head injury, a brain tumor or a progressive neurological disease.

Willis, 67, is best known for playing New York City cop John McClane in the five-movie "Die Hard" series. He also performed star turns in such hit movies as "Pulp Fiction," "The Sixth Sense," "Armageddon," "Sin City" and "Unbreakable."

He launched his career as a leading man on the 1980s-era TV show "Moonlighting," playing private detective David Addison opposite Cybill Shepherd.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health has more about aphasia.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
HealthDay
HealthDay

14K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow HealthDay and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Cybill Shepherd
Person
Bruce Willis
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Language Disorder#New York City#Stepping Down#Healthday News#Instagram
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island aphasia support group explains disorder

A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
ADVOCACY
MedicineNet.com

Why Do People With Schizophrenia Have Cognitive Deficits?

Schizophrenia is associated with problems in learning, memory, thinking, and reasoning (cognitive deficits). Cognitive deficits in schizophrenia may arise due to certain brain changes such as:. Disorders that affect the development of neurons (nerve cells) Changes in brain plasticity (the brain can reorganize itself by forming new neural connections throughout...
HEALTH
360 Magazine

Bruce Willis - Aphasia Diagnosis

Understanding Aphasia:Bruce WillisDiagnosis Puts Language Disorder in the Spotlight. American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Sheds Light on Condition. The recent announcement by Bruce Willis’ family that the actor has been diagnosed with aphasia has brought attention to the language disorder, which is relatively common but not well known by the general public. The American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) encourages the public and media to seek out evidence-based information about this condition—and stresses that treatment is available from speech-language pathologists (SLPs).
MedicineNet.com

How Does Dissociative Identity Disorder and Schizophrenia Differ?

Schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder may have some overlapping symptoms. Hence, it may often be tricky to clinically differentiate between the two diseases. In both of these conditions, affected people develop a sense of fragmented reality. Between 9 and 50 percent of people with schizophrenia meet the criteria for a dissociative disorder. Thus, the diagnosis of schizophrenia is not an exclusive diagnosis but a complicated one.
MENTAL HEALTH
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy