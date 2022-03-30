ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guttenberg, IA

Mississippi flood outlook predicts near normal risk

pdccourier.com
 2 days ago

With melting snow and the arrival of spring, Guttenberg residents have learned to keep an eye on river levels as the traditional spring crest on the Mississippi River approaches. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the risk of Mississippi River spring flooding at near-normal for...

pdccourier.com

