If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart’s latest snack is exactly what we needed to end this upcoming school year: a snack perfect for children of any and all ages. On March 12, Stewart posted a throwback video of her on Martha Bakes, showing the audience how to make the ever-so iconic PB&J bars onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “If you’re a big fan of PB&J then you’ll love this dessert. This version of the childhood combination concentrates the flavors into bite-sized bars that appeal to all ages.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO