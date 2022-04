SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Severe weather in Caddo Parish Wednesday caused a 100-foot tree to fall on a man’s home. Zachary Blunk says that a little wind was blowing through his neighborhood in the 10000 block of Lasso Lane, but nothing that would cause alarm, when suddenly a tree that was more than 6 feet wide and 100-feet tall crashed into the center of his home. A total of four trees fell on the house but the largest one issued a crushing blow to the home.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO