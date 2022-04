The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • The English Beat kicks off the weekend at the Keswick Theatre with a concert Thursday at 8 p.m. The English Beat (known simply as The Beat in their native England) rushed on to the music scene in 1979 and became an overnight sensation and one of the most popular and influential bands of the British Two Tone Ska movement. Band leader Dave Wakeling has continued to keep The Beat alive, touring the world as The English Beat with an all-star ska backing band. On Friday at 8 p.m., the Keswick presents an Evening with David Sedaris, and Colin Hay performs solo on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, see keswicktheatre.com.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO