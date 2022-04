SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Tyler Naquin feels more than ready and prepared to be the regular Reds right fielder who replaces free-agent departure Nick Castellanos. “I’m not coming in here to split time with anybody,” Naquin said. “That’s just [speaking] man-to-man. I am very confident in what I can do. I take care of my body and if I don’t have any freak injuries, I’m going to prepare myself and play hard.”

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO