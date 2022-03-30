ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will The Giants Have A Good Season With Daniel Jones Still At QB?

By Rodger Wyland
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is a massive year for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Jones is on a tight leash as he has had plenty of opportunities to succeed at quarterback for the Gmen. I really like the new GM and Head Coach combination the Giants now have in Joe Schoen and...

