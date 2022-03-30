ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

March 30 East playoff update as Sixers fall to No. 4 in the standings

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference playoff race continues to be a jumbled-up mess as there continues to be movement in the standings every day which makes every game that much more important. The Philadelphia 76ers fell to the Milwaukee Bucks which caused some more movement in the East.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in the Eastern Conference.

Tuesday's prominent games (March 29)

The biggest games on Tuesday surrounded the Sixers and the Bucks as Milwaukee moved up to the No. 2 seed in the East with the Sixers dropping to 4. Philadelphia is now 1.5 games back of the Miami Heat for the No. 1 seed and they are a game back of the Bucks. The Boston Celtics are at the No. 3 seed between the two teams.

In other games on Monday, potential Sixers playoff opponents played as the Chicago Bulls knocked off the Washington Wizards on the road to stay at No. 5 and move a half-game of the idle Toronto Raptors. The Brooklyn Nets also knocked off the Detroit Pistons so the Nets are now a game ahead of the Charlotte Hornets for No. 8.

Wednesday's prominent games (March 30)

With the Sixers idle on Wednesday, all eyes will be on the Heat and the Celtics as they face each other in a big matchup in Boston.

In terms of potential playoff opponents, the No. 7 seed Cleveland Cavaliers host the Dallas Mavericks as they are a game behind the Raptors for No. 6 seed and avoid the play-in tournament. The Raptors will play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Hornets face the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Important matchups:

Heat at Celtics (7:30 p.m. EDT)

Mavericks at Cavaliers (7 p.m. EDT)

Hornets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. EDT)

Timberwolves at Raptors (7:30 p.m. EDT)

Hawks at Thunder (8 p.m. EDT)

March 30 East playoff standings

  1. Miami Heat 48-28 –GB
  2. Milwaukee Bucks 47-28 .5 GB
  3. Boston Celtic 47-29 1 GB
  4. Philadelphia 76ers 46-29 1.5 GB
  5. Chicago Bulls 44-32 4 GB
  6. Toronto Raptors 43-32 4.5 GB
  7. Cleveland Cavaliers 42-33 5.5 GB
  8. Brooklyn Nets 40-36 8 GB
  9. Charlotte Hornets 39-37 9 GB
  10. Atlanta Hawks 38-37 9.5 GB

