ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec doing better

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, is nearing a return after being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill last week.

Balkovec was struck on March 22, causing her to miss her first scheduled spring training game two days later with Class A Tampa.

“I saw her last night; she’s starting to feel better,” Kevin Reese, Yankees vice president of player development, said Wednesday. “I think she’s getting close to being back on the field.”

The 34-year-old Balkovec didn’t suffer a concussion but had facial swelling that included the area around an eye. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt.

Reese did not think the injury would prevent Balkovec from managing her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.

“Just knowing Rachel the way I do,” Reese said. “The doctors have to sign off on some things and whatnot, but I think she’s eager to get back out there.”

Balkovec has broken several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be a full-time hitting coach in the minors with the Yankees.

The Yankees announced her hiring as a minor league manager in January.

Balkovec, a former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, got her first job in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals as a minor league strength and conditioning coach in 2012.

Balkovec joined the Houston Astros in 2016. She was hired as the Latin American strength and conditioning coordinator and later was the strength and conditioning coach at Double-A Corpus Christi.

She joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.

UPBEAT SEVERINO

New York right-hander Luis Severino, who had his spring training start scheduled for Wednesday night pushed back to Saturday because of general arm soreness, felt good after a 31-pitch bullpen session.

Severino was limited to four late-season relief appearances in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. He is slated to follow opening-day starter Gerrit Cole this season in the Yankees’ rotation.

A 19-game winner in 2018, Severino made three appearances in 2019, the first on Sept. 17 and the last on Sept. 28, plus a pair of postseason starts after being sidelined by shoulder soreness.

___

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

New York Mets' rotation best in MLB? I Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander breaks down how good the New York Mets' rotation is going to be this season with two aces in Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. The Mets' rotation also bolsters Chris Bassit, Taijuan Walker, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.
MLB
ESPN

Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence join MLB Network as analysts

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts. Peavy, 40, last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award. Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Reese
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Rachel Balkovec
Person
Luis Severino
The Associated Press

White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for 1st 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve a two-game suspension when the season starts next week for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the ninth inning of a game on Sept. 27. Anderson appealed when the penalty, which originally included a three-game suspension,...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Ap#The New York Yankees#Major League Baseball#Creighton
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

827K+
Followers
411K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy