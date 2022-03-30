ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, AL

Dunnavant Valley fire contained, plans move forward for Chelsea traffic signal

By LEAH INGRAM EAGLE
280living.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a project to install a traffic signal at the intersection of CR-36 and CR-11 moves forward, the Shelby County Commission approved an agreement with CSX railroad during their March 28 meeting. The agreement between the two entities is to provide a preemption connection between the traffic signal and...

