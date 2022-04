It was a heartfelt morning for George Ramos, who returned to his normal bus routes in Wareham after experiencing a life-threatening illness. Around two weeks ago, Ramos, a Wareham native, was driving around Plymouth when he started to feel extreme pain in his stomach. Nausea promptly followed. Ramos kept pulling off to the side of the road. He made his way over to his father, who took him to Tobey Hospital. Ramos was sent to the operating room where his appendix was removed immediately.

