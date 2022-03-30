ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Two Ithaca People Arrested after Shots Fired, Trespassing Reports

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people from Ithaca were arrested after two reports of shots fired and a subsequent report of trespassing. It began on the evening of March 27th. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Econo Lodge in the 2300 block of N. Triphammer Road for a report of...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: ‘Violent’ Gang Member Arrested After Firing Shots In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday. Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000. According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home. Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below. A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway. There were no reports of anyone shot.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
US News and World Report

Two People Shot Outside Des Moines Bar; No Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting after a dispute at a bar in Des Moines, police said. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man with a gunshot wound was taken from the...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Criminal Trespass
CBS LA

Two men shot, wounded after collision in South LA; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KX News

Juvenile arrested, suspected of having stolen gun after shots fired call

A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say they received a call of shots fired in northwest Minot and found him with a stolen gun. Investigators believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups of people around 10:28 p.m. Monday, according to Minot police. At some point during this confrontation, several people […]
MINOT, ND
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Incident in Waverly

A Kingston, Pennsylvania man is arrested and charged after an alleged domestic incident this week. It happened Wednesday evening just after 10 p.m. Waverly Police say Devlin S. Conley, 34, is accused of assaulting and strangling a woman in Waverly, causing injuries. Conley was arrested and taken to court for...
KINGSTON, PA
WFAA

Suspect arrested after firing shots at Fort Worth Fire Department training facility and fire station

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect is in custody after firing shots at both a Fort Worth Fire Department training facility and a fire station Tuesday, officials said. Around 3:30 p.m. the Fort Worth Fire Department says a suspect driving a white Ford Taurus fired shots at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at 505 West Felix, where about 30 fire personnel were training. The department said about five shots hit the building but no one was injured in the shooting.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVAL

Police arrest man after shots fired at vehicle in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — An arrest was made after a shooting last week in Coos Bay. Police say the incident happened on March 17 on S. Barview Rd. near Windy Lane in Coos Bay. A Sergeant from the Coos County Sheriff's Office discovered a victim's vehicle was shot at while two people were inside.
COOS BAY, OR
WALA-TV FOX10

3 arrested after shots fired in alleged robbery in Baldwin County

UPDATE: Robertsdale Police reported via their Facebook page that the third suspect, Dorian Richardson, has been arrested. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the third suspect in an alleged robbery in which shots were fired. Robertsdale PD identified the two suspects Latrell Damontrey Husfelt of Milton, Fla.,...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Reports of shots fired in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says they responded to a report of shots fired. The incident happened in the 50 block of 12th Street South around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, and also found shell casings on the ground nearby.
FARGO, ND
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two suspects arrested after a man was shot at a baby shower, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — Two suspects have been arrested after a man was shot and injured at a baby shower on Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times following an argument at the party in far west Bexar County, and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators identified the suspects, and found the vehicle they were seen fleeing in at a home in the northeast part of the county.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
WTHI

Two people arrested for child neglect

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man and woman are now behind bars for neglect of a dependent. Richard and Carrissa Jenkins were arrested over the weekend. Back in early March, police said while working at Rockville Elementary School, it was reported two students had potentially been abused and neglected. After...
ROCKVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy