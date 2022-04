Learning something new in the kitchen always has its rewards at the end of the class. The Nacogdoches Public Library has something for you to cook up on April Fools Day. Whoopie Pies are said to have been first made by Amish wives out of leftover cake batter and frosting, according to the Farmers Almanac. The name came from their husbands shouting "Whoopie!" when they would find them in their sack lunch during a barn raising.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO