The mathematical probability of the Winnipeg Jets making the NHL playoffs is currently less than seven percent. Without doing a thing, those odds just went down. Prior to Wednesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres both Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NHL’s protocol in Buffalo. They will be forced to remain in the United States for five days and will miss the next two games. In a scenario where they have no room for error, the Jets will deeply miss these two players.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO