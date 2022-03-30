Lyle Frerichs

W. Lyle Reynolds 10/26/1934 - 3/17/2022 W. Lyle Reynolds passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022 from complications from a fall. He was born to Gertrude Tibbits and Edwin Alvin Reynolds on October 26, 1934. He was raised on a farm in Lost River Idaho where he learned hard work and hard play. He attended Ricks College where he met his sweetheart Betty Layton. She waited faithfully while he served a mission in Western Canada. They were married on March 8, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple and quickly started a family. After years of hard work on the farm, he decided to finish his degree. He returned to college in 1965 with wife and family in tow. He graduated from BYU in 1967. He was a lifelong BYU fan and always knew how the Cougars were doing. After graduation, he took a job with the Department of Agriculture in the Soil Conservation Service. During that time, he had the opportunity to live in many small towns in Utah, finally settling in Garland where he retired in 1996. Lyle and Betty enjoyed travel after retirement and visited many interesting places. Lyle served in many positions in the church including Bishop of the then Garland 3rd Ward. He is survived by his five children, Kevin (Robyn), Diane Steadman, Renee Spatig (Val Dean), Charlie (Sherrie) and Aimee Campbell (Kent). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two more on the way.

GARLAND, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO