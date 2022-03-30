Ally adding staff in Delaware after Fair Square acquisition

Welcome home to this stunning ranch home with desired one level living and private backyard retreat. Recent updates and attention to detail by the homeowner are shown throughout the home - inside and out. From the moment you walk up to the home, you'll notice the great front porch where you will be able to greet your neighbors as they pass by. As you enter the home, you'll find vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The homeowner recently added a striking wood detail behind the gas fireplace. The kitchen and primary bathroom and bedroom have been remodeled and are worth a closer look, including all newer appliances. Barn door - check! Shiplap wall - check! Custom fire pit - check! Irrigation well - check! Newer appliances - check! Newer central air - check! Ask your agent for a list of upgrades! These are just a few! If you like privacy, you don't want to miss the 3-season room in the back of the home. Hot tub included! From there you can enter the backyard that includes a deck, concrete patio and custom stone patio and fire pit. If you like the convenience of this Lewes community, but want a noteworthy porch and backyard, this one's for you. Imagine yourself living in beautiful Lewes just in time for the upcoming summer season.

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO