Wilmington, DE

Ally adding staff in Delaware after Fair Square acquisition

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlly Financial, one of the nation’s largest digital financial services companies, is growing its employee base in Wilmington. In December 2021, the company completed its acquisition of Wilmington-based Fair Square Financial, an online-focused credit card provider. By the end of 2021, its credit card balances had grown to $953 million, up...

delawarebusinessnow.com

