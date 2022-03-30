ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Olshan to serve as Gillings School interim associate dean for research

unc.edu
 1 day ago

Andrew Olshan, PhD, will serve as the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health’s interim associate dean for research. He is the Barbara S. Hulka Distinguished Professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School, associate director of population sciences at the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and has been at Carolina for...

sph.unc.edu

