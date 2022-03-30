Line Up Your Swim Camp This Summer With Fitter and Faster

The Cape boys’ track team captured the Cambridge Invitational with 158 points, while Kent Island was second with 85 points. Lake Forest grabbed the third spot with 58 points. The boys from Cape captured the 3,200-meter relay in 8:45 and the 400-meter relay in a hot March time of 44.46. Ryan Baker won the 3,200-meter run in 9:46, and Liam O’Donnell won the 1,600-meter run in 4:48. Other notable performances on the boys’ side were John Small with a second-place finish in the long jump at 20-feet-7-inches and a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.13; Joey DeGregory with a second-place finish in the 3,200 in 10:37; and a big 2-3 finish in the 800 meters with Julian Callaway taking second in 2:06.22 and Brian Sponaugle third in 2:06.54. Cape had another 2-3 finish in the high jump, as Keisha Mansfield cleared 5-10 and Steven Hart jumped to 5-8.

LEWES, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO