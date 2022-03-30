ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Line Up Your Swim Camp This Summer With Fitter and Faster

By SwimSwam Partner Content
 1 day ago

Fitter and Faster has begun planning for this summer, the rest of 2022, and even into 2023! Be sure to get on their calendar ASAP! Current photo via Fitter & Faster. Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner. Fitter and Faster has begun planning for this summer, the...

WSYX ABC6

Columbus Summer Camp Guide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parent, it's not too early to start thinking summer camps and we're on your side helping you find the best one to fit your child. Columbus Mom founder Amy Onifer discusses" Columbus Summer Camps Guide" with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
See 3410 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,410 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
JOBS
St. Cloud State Swimmer Marena Kouba Awarded Carnegie Medal for Heroism

Marena Kouba, a graduate student on the women's swim team at St. Cloud State and an NCAA qualifier, has received a medal for heroism. Archive photo via SCSU Athletics. St. Cloud State University swimmer Marena Kouba is one of 18 civilians who received the Carnegie Medal in recognition of heroism in the first quarter of 2022.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Voice

2 Young Brothers Critically Stabbed In Pittsburgh

A Pennsylvania dad showed up at a police station with his stabbed “young son” and returned to a home to find another boy stabbed Friday morning, police say.The father arrived with his son at the Pittsburgh police’s Zone 2 station on Centre Avenue before 7 a.m. Apr. 1, police say. “EMS transported t…
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Ocean City - Boys lacrosse recap

Finn Morgan led with two goals and four assists as Haddonfield won at home, 9-3, over Ocean City. Cameron Dailey and Asher Conrey added two goals apiece while Nolan Tully and Marcus DeVita each scored and had an assist for Haddonfield (1-0), which scored five goals in the third period for a 7-2 lead.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
WMDT.com

Madge Layfield pitches no-hitter against Milford

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Sussex Central defeated Milford in a final score of 17-0 on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights would score 3 runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead early. They would then go on to score 7 runs in both the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ track wins Cambridge Invitational

The Cape boys’ track team captured the Cambridge Invitational with 158 points, while Kent Island was second with 85 points. Lake Forest grabbed the third spot with 58 points. The boys from Cape captured the 3,200-meter relay in 8:45 and the 400-meter relay in a hot March time of 44.46. Ryan Baker won the 3,200-meter run in 9:46, and Liam O’Donnell won the 1,600-meter run in 4:48. Other notable performances on the boys’ side were John Small with a second-place finish in the long jump at 20-feet-7-inches and a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.13; Joey DeGregory with a second-place finish in the 3,200 in 10:37; and a big 2-3 finish in the 800 meters with Julian Callaway taking second in 2:06.22 and Brian Sponaugle third in 2:06.54. Cape had another 2-3 finish in the high jump, as Keisha Mansfield cleared 5-10 and Steven Hart jumped to 5-8.
LEWES, DE

