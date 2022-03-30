ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Wild Turkey Causes Traffic Jam On Busy Wisconsin Freeway

By Ian
 1 day ago
Most of us has heard the age old joke, why did the chicken cross the road? Has anyone heard the turkey joke remix?. A wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour....

