ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers Prediction and Odds (Picking this Massive Pacific Division Showdown)

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Kings and Houston Oilers are locked in a playoff race in the Pacific Division and face off tonight at Rogers Place. The interesting thing about these two teams is they have both been playing rather poorly lately. It’s almost as if neither one wants the second spot in...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ 3 Areas of Focus for Playoff Success in 2022

For the first time since 2018, the Los Angeles Kings are expected to make the playoffs. With 13 games left, the team is second in the Pacific Division, with four points separating them from the final playoff spot. Unlike in recent seasons when these final games were meaningless, the Kings have several areas that need work and decisions that must be made before the postseason.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights Are Aggressive, Not Villainous

Last Friday, my esteemed THW colleague Jim Parsons penned an article about the Vegas Golden Knights’ downward spiral, both in on-ice performance and front office management and also in the eyes of hockey fans. It was a thoughtful, well-argued piece that probably echoed the sentiments of many supporters of the NHL’s 31 other franchises.
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks' Kahkonen won't settle for being 'good' NHL goalie

Kaapo Kahkonen has his eyes set on the bigger picture. Making his second start in a Sharks uniform since San Jose acquired him in a trade at the deadline, Kahkonen stopped 42 shots but allowed four goals Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche. He...
NHL
Yardbarker

Kings Should Move Iafallo off First Line

The Los Angeles Kings are in the midst of a tough playoff race right now, holding onto their second-place spot in the division by just two points. The Kings are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and have looked very inconsistent in that time. Seen most recently in their last two games, beating the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on March 26, then losing 6-1 to the same team on March 28. One of the team’s issues has been the lackluster play of their first line and there has been a lot of discussion about how to get them going again. Specifically, Alex Iafallo has struggled immensely in recent weeks and the team desperately needs him to find his game or they’ll have to replace him in the lineup.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Blake Lizotte
Person
Andreas Athanasiou
Person
Brendan Lemieux
Person
Mikey Anderson
theScore

NHL weekend betting guide: Opening moneyline projections for April 2-4

For the third straight year, the Stanley Cup Playoffs will start later than hockey fans are accustomed to. With the calendar's turn to April still leaving a month's worth of play, let's lay out our predictive power ratings for all 32 teams. In order to read the power ratings, the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Los Angeles travels to play Connor and the Jets

Los Angeles Kings (37-23-10, second in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (33-26-10, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg take on Los Angeles. Connor is ninth in the league with 82 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 41 assists. The Jets are 25-12-8 in Western Conference games....
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Heiskanen's dominance, Stars' OT prowess, playoff spot

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Stars proved once again why there's no one better in overtime this season, and Miro Heiskanen had a huge role in their 3-2 victory over Anaheim on Thursday. Heiskanen was a force on his shift that culminated with Jamie Benn's game winner. He neutralized a 1-on-1...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Oilers#Pacific#Seattle Kraken#Oilers Prediction#The Los Angeles Kings#The Pacific Division#Coyotes#Wynnbet Sportsbook#Oilers Odds
FOX Sports

O'Reilly helps Blues beat Canucks 4-3 to sweep season series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3 on Wednesday night, further dimming the Canucks' faint playoff hopes. Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues (37-20-9). David Perron added two...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Ready for Rematch Tonight vs. Stars

It's rematch at Honda Center tonight as the Ducks meet the Dallas Stars again to conclude a rare two-game set. It's been a trying past few weeks for the Ducks amidst a trade deadline roster transition and a season-long 10-game winless drought that has diminished the club's playoff aspirations. Despite the struggles, head coach Dallas Eakins said his focus is on maintaining the same competitive drive and mental toughness moving forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s 2022 First-Round Potential Matchups Preview

With the NHL one month out from the playoffs, teams are starting to get a bit more of a clear picture of who they might be facing in the first round of the playoffs. For the Minnesota Wild, second place in the Central Division is starting to feel like it is theirs to lose. They likely won’t catch the high-powered Colorado Avalanche for first in the division and, barring any late-season collapse, should be facing whichever team finishes third in the Central.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Stars take over wild-card spot with 3-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Roope Hintz and Jacob Peterson scored in the third period to help the Dallas Stars rally for a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Radek Faksa had a goal, Jake Oettinger made 26 saves, and the Stars moved one point ahead of Vegas for the second wild-card from the Western Conference with three games in hand.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blues

Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers can match a franchise record with their ninth straight win on home ice Thursday night when they cap off a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against the St. Louis Blues. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen...
NHL
NHL

Huberdeau helps Panthers defeat Canadiens, maintain Atlantic lead

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and tied the NHL record for left wings with his 70th assist of the season for the Florida Panthers in a 7-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena on Tuesday. Huberdeau assisted on Aleksander Barkov's empty-net goal at 17:26 of...
NHL
FOX Sports

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3 - OT

As Steven Stamkos stated afterwards, the Lightning played a complete game. For most of the night, they efficiently cleared pucks from their own end, which helped neutralize Carolina's aggressive forecheck. That solid puck management was part of an excellent defensive performance overall - the Lightning held the 'Canes to just 19 shots on net and only a handful of scoring chances. The Lightning had an excellent night on the special teams, going 2-2 on the PK and 3-4 on the power play. In scoring those three power play goals against Carolina's top ranked penalty kill, the Lightning became the first team this season to tally three power play goals in a game against the Hurricanes. And finally, the Lightning showed resiliency - even with their strong team defense, they did fall behind on three separate occasions. They rallied, however, and, for the second time in the last three games, scored the OT winner during a four-on-three power play.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov Ties Franchise Record in Loss to Penguins

The Minnesota Wild finished up their homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins last night and their winning streak came to an end. The game was high energy from the start and lasted all the way until the final goal in overtime. The Penguins got out to an early lead a minute into the game and things were quiet for a little while. The Wild answered back halfway through the period and held the tie until the beginning of the second.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy