Celebrities

Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will

By kingkelson
 1 day ago

Source: Will Smith Chris Rock Fight Oscars / Will Smith Chris Rock Fight Oscars

Will Smith may have laid the smack down to Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars’ , but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

50 Cent Clowns Chris Rock After Will Smith Slap Because Of Course

Comedian, Author and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscar’s this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a bald-headed bXtch and drop the F bomb to her husband, Will.

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfGje_0euZonL500

